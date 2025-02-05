Man, Suspecting Affair, Stabs Wife To Death Near Son's School In Bengaluru

In a shocking incident, a man stabbed his wife to death near his son's school, in full public view, in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The incident took place in Vinayakanagar, Hebbagodi, near Anekal town. The victim has been identified as 29-year-old Sriganga, and the accused husband as Mohanraj. The accused has been arrested by the police.

According to the police, Sriganga and Mohanraj had been married for seven years and have a six-year-old son. Two years ago, Mohanraj suspected his wife of having a relationship with one of his friends, leading to frequent quarrels. The couple had been living separately for the past eight months.

On Tuesday night, Mohanraj had visited his wife's residence to see his child, during which an argument broke out between them. On Wednesday morning, while Sriganga was riding her bike to drop their son off at school, Mohanraj, who was waiting for her, intercepted and attacked her in the middle of the road. He stabbed her repeatedly, near the school premises.

Eyewitnesses rushed the severely injured Sriganga to a private hospital, but she succumbed to her injuries.

Reacting to the incident, Bengaluru Rural's Superintendent of Police (SP) S.K. Baba said that the attack took place as Sriganga was dropping her son off at the school. Despite being taken to the hospital, she could not be saved.

"The police have arrested the accused, Mohanraj, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him. The attack happened near the school compound, and a case has been registered at the Hebbagodi police station," he said.

Further investigation revealed that Mohanraj and his friend worked in the same factory. At one point, Mohanraj had allowed his friend to stay at his residence, which led to conflicts between him and Sriganga. He suspected that she was having an affair with his friend, which fueled their marital disputes.

Following their separation, Mohanraj reportedly became enraged as he had not seen his son for several months. The police are now verifying his statements and have launched a detailed investigation into the case.

