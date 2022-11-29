UP Man Suffers Heart Attack, Dies In Crash As Son Loses Control Over Car

The car met with an accident in Dadri Police Station area on National Highway 91 in Uttar Pradesh

A 58-year-old man was killed today in a car accident when his son, who was allegedly speeding, lost control of the vehicle and drove it into a ditch by a highway in Greater Noida, police said.

The man had suffered a heart attack and his son was rushing him to a hospital when their car met with an accident in Dadri Police Station area on National Highway 91 in Uttar Pradesh, a police officer said.

Pradeep Singh, a resident of Bahlolpur in Noida, said he was with his father Bhoop Singh, his wife, and their nine-year-old daughter in the car.

They had gone to Pachauta Temple in adjoining Bulandshahr and were returning to Noida, according to police.

"Pradeep told police that his father suffered a [heart] attack because of which he tried to return to Noida in a hurry. They were near the Peripheral Expressway, when their Maruti Brezza went out of control and fell into a pit along the highway," the officer said.

"Pradeep's father and his wife suffered severe injuries in the crash. His wife was admitted to a local hospital in Kot Dadri, while his father was taken to a hospital in Ghaziabad where doctors declared him dead," the officer added.

The wife was stated to be out of danger, while Pradeep and his daughter escaped unhurt from the accident, according to the police.

Road crashes have resulted in the deaths of at least 354 people across Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh so far this year, according to an official data.

The district has witnessed around 900 road crashes this year, data showed.

