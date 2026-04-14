Man Stabs Wife Outside Police Station Near Mumbai, Follows Her In

A domestic dispute over divorce took a violent turn in Maharashtra's Kalyan, where a woman and her brother were allegedly attacked with a knife and stones outside a police station.

The woman, identified as Rukhsar, had been in a dispute with her husband Tanveer Khan and his family. A meeting was called between both families to resolve the issue and discuss divorce, but it escalated into violence.

During the discussion, an argument broke out and members of the husband's family allegedly abused and assaulted Rukhsar. As the situation worsened, she and her brother Aslam fled the spot and rushed to the Mahatma Phule Police Station to lodge a complaint.

In a shocking turn, the accused allegedly chased them and cornered them right outside the police station gate, where they attacked the siblings with a knife and stones.

Bleeding and injured, the brother and sister ran inside the police station premises to save themselves, while the accused continued to pursue them right into the police station compound.

Both Rukhsar and Aslam sustained serious injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Meera Hospital.

Police have arrested the main accused, Tanveer Khan, in connection with the case. According to preliminary investigation, he had earlier faced legal action, including externment proceedings.

A case has been registered, and efforts are underway to trace the father-in-law and brother-in-law, who are currently on the run.