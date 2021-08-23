Man Smuggles Over 1.8 Kg Gold Paste In Underwear, Arrested In Amritsar

The passenger has been arrested and an investigation is underway. (Representational)

A man was arrested at the airport in Amritsar for allegedly trying to smuggle in 1,894 grams of gold paste by hiding it in his underwear, a Customs department statement said on Monday.

The man, who arrived in Amritsar in a flight from Sharjah, was arrested on Sunday, it said.

During a search of the passenger, the Customs officials found 1,894 grams of gold in paste form hidden in his underwear. On extraction, 1,600 grams of gold worth Rs 78 lakh was recovered, the statement said.

The passenger has been arrested and an investigation is underway, it said.