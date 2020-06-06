Man Shot Dead By Terrorists In Jammu And Kashmir's Baramulla: Police

Civilian Ishfaq Ahmad Najar was attacked by the terrorists at his residence in Adipora in north Kashmir at around 9:30 PM, a police official said.

Police have launched a manhunt to arrest the assailants (Representational)

Srinagar:

A 25-year-old man was shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Saturday, police said.

Civilian Ishfaq Ahmad Najar was attacked by the terrorists at his residence in Adipora in north Kashmir at around 9:30 PM, a police official said.

He said Ishfaq Najar was injured when the terrorists opened fire at him. He was rushed to a hospital, but was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Police have registered a case and a manhunt has been launched to arrest the assailants, the official said.

