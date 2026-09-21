Man Shoots Wife Dead, Calls Police Before Fleeing In Dehradun

A man allegedly shot his wife dead in Clement Town area here on Monday, and personally informed the police about the incident via a phone call before fleeing, an official said.

Circle Officer (Sadar) Ankit Kandari said the accused, Dheeraj Panwar, called the control room around 6.00 am to report that he had shot his wife; however, when Clement Town police subsequently tried to contact him, his phone was found switched off.

The officer said by tracing the location of the call, police reached a plot near Satya Sai Temple in Subhash Nagar. The woman's body was subsequently recovered from a residence there.

The victim has been identified as Kajal Panwar (26).

According to police, the woman's brother Abhishek, who lives near the spot, said his sister and her husband had been locked in a dispute over past several days.

He said the family hails from Purkaji area of ​​Muzaffarnagar district in Uttar Pradesh.

A murder case has been registered against Panwar based on Abhishek's complaint. Police has collected necessary evidence from the scene, and raids are being conducted at various locations to arrest the accused, the official said.

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