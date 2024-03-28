Man Shares Pics Of Ticketless Passengers Occupying Confirmed Train Seats, Railways Reacts

The passenger was travelling in the sleeper coach of the Bhuj-Shalimar Express

Of late, there have been several complaints about ticketless passengers occupying seats of legitimate ticket-holders on trains. In a similar incident, a passenger travelling in the sleeper coach of the Bhuj-Shalimar Express complained how unauthorised travellers overcrowded the compartment, leading to chaos and disorder.

In a post on X, user @Shahrcasm recounted his unpleasant journey and said how ticketless individuals occupied their reserved seats, leaving no space for his family to sit.

''Sleeper coach, reserved s5, 22829 which departed from Ahmedabad a while ago. Without tickets People not moving and giving places to us with reserved tickets. Please help,'' the user wrote on X and tagged Union Minister of Railways of India, Ashwini Vaishnaw and the Indian Railways in his post. He also shared a few pictures of the train coach packed with passengers. The train's corridor was also congested, leaving little room for movement.

See the post here:

Sleeper coach, reserved s5, 22829 which departed from Ahmedabad a while ago. Without ticket People not moving and giving place to us with reserved ticket. Please help. Pnr number - 8413099794 @RailwaySeva@RailMinIndia@AshwiniVaishnawpic.twitter.com/NUhTvKIXWP — Babu Bhaiya (@Shahrcasm) March 26, 2024

Railway Sewa, the official customer care account of the Railways, responded to the post, promising him immediate action.

Please share your mobile no. preferably via DM to enable us to take immediate action. You may also raise your concern directly on https://t.co/JNjgaq1zyT or dial 139 for speedy redressal.

https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) March 26, 2024

The post quickly gained traction and comments started pouring in. Several internet users expressed their anger and frustration at the situation, which is unfortunately ''too common'' in India.

One user wrote, ''This has become such a pain nowadays. Have been seeing the same complaints every second day on Twitter.''

Another said, ''This is new India. Sleeper has become General, 3AC is like Sleeper now and 2AC is like 3AC.''

A third wrote, ''This happens when you restrict 2 general compartments for a train... horrible to travel in general compartments I have experienced recently... Hiding problems is not at all a solution...'' A fourth added, ''Travelling on Railways has become a mess.''