Video: Railway Official Reprimands Cop For Travelling In AC Coach Without Ticket

In recent days several railway passengers have been taking to social media to show the dire condition of trains, which have been marred by overcrowding and ticketless passengers occupying seats. Now, a video showing a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) confronting a policeman for travelling without a ticket in an air-conditioned train coach is going viral online. The video, shared on Reddit with the title, "TTE confronts a cop for travelling without a ticket in the AC coach", shows the railway official questioning the cop about his seat. "You think a TTE cannot ask to see the ticket of a uniformed official? You don't even have a ticket for the general coach, but you are coming and sleeping in an AC coach," the TTE says in Hindi.

"Ghar ka raaj chal raha hai kahin bhi jao, kuch bhi karo. Jo khali hai woh vardiwaalo ka seat hai kya? Khade ho yahan se, nikalo. General mein dikhai dena sleeper mein nahi. (Do you think this is your home that you will sleep wherever you feel like? All vacant seats are for uniformed officers? Get up and leave. Don't you dare go to the sleeper coach, stay in general)" he continues as the cop quietly gets up and leaves.

Since being shared, the video has garnered more than 2,000 upvotes. In the comments section, users praised the TTE for standing up to the policeman.

"TTE showed who is the boss inside in Coaches," wrote one user. "Nice work by TTE. Railways need a system like airports, only passengers with valid reserved tickets should be allowed," said another.

"Railways need system like Airports, only people with valid reserved tickets should be allowed to board and allowed at the stations. Separate platforms for trains which are local trains/ memu/ EMU. Separate platforms fromwhere long distance trains will move. IMO traisn should not have general compartment. it is should be replaced with sitting class where you have to buy a reserved ticket," suggested a third user.

Some users, however, questioned the TTE for not fining the cop even when he had claimed that he was travelling without a ticket which usually results in a fine of Rs 250 or more.

"Why did the TTE let the police personnel off scot-free despite catching him without a valid ticket? Seems suspicious -- either special treatment or corruption!" wrote one user. "Why TTE not fining him? Why give him free passage?" asked another.