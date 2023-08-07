Man Shares Pic Of Cockroaches Crawling Over His Train Seat, Railways Responds

The viral pic has sparked criticism from internet users

Many passengers routinely take to social media to complain about the bland food, dirty bathrooms, and erratic schedules on Indian trains. In one such instance, a passenger took to X, formerly, Twitter to share a rather shocking picture of cockroaches roaming around his train seat.

Notably, the passenger named Aatif Ali was traveling in the A/C compartment of the Andhra Pradesh Sampark Kranti Express. The infuriated passenger posted a picture that showed several cockroaches roaming on the bed and the walls of the train.

He wrote, ''Train number 12708 A/C compartment, had cockroaches roaming on our bodies while we were asleep WHERE IS THE PROMISED HYGIENE?''

See the picture here:

Railway Seva, an official account for support to Rail users, responded to his complaint and wrote, ''We request you to please share the journey details (PNR/UTS No.) and Mobile No. with us preferably via DM. You may also raise your concern directly at http://railmadad.indianrailways.gov.in or dial 139 for speedy redressal.''

They also added that the issue has been escalated to the concerned official.

The tweet has received a fair amount of traction with people commenting on the unsanitary conditions of the Indian Railways.

One user wrote, ''How advanced and tolerant we are of other species. Cockroach infestation in railway coaches. Is it a lack of basic hygiene that promotes this? I am sure this will definitely create waves if people from other countries travel in such coaches.'' Another called it ''nightmare'', while a third said, ''New fear unlocked.''

A fourth added, ''Oh man! Didn't expect it! That's not cool.''

Prior to this, a passenger traveling from Bhopal to Gwalior on Vande Bharat Express had found a cockroach in his meal served by IRCTC. The passenger shared several pictures of the meal on Twitter, leading to an array of reactions from users who raised questions about the quality of food served on Indian trains.