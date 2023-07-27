Cockroach Found in Meal Served on Vande Bharat Train, IRCTC Responds

The image showed a small cockroach stuck to one of the rotis.

A passenger traveling from Bhopal to Gwalior on Vande Bharat Express on July 24 was left shocked when he found a cockroach in the meal served by IRCTC. The passenger shared several pictures of the meal on Twitter, leading to an array of reactions from users who raised questions about the quality of food served on Indian trains.

“@IRCTCofficial found a cockroach in my food, in the Vande Bharat train,” tweeted Subodh Pahalajan. He also shared several images of the meal, that showed a small cockroach stuck to one of the rotis.

See pictures here:

Railway Seva responded to the complaint and issued an apology for the unpleasant experience, adding that necessary actions would be taken so that such incidents won't repeat.

''We did not intend for this unpleasant experience. Appropriate actions will be taken to ensure that such incidents will not repeat. Request you to share your PNR and mobile number preferably in Direct Message (DM) with us,'' they wrote.

We did not intend for this unpleasant experience. Appropriate actions will be taken to ensure that such incidents will not repeat. Request you to share PNR and mobile number preferably in Direct Message (DM) with us.



- IRCTC Official https://t.co/utEzIqB89U — RailwaySeva (@RailwaySeva) July 24, 2023

IRCTC responded to his tweet and shared that fresh food was provided to the passenger. They wrote, “IRCTC has taken prompt action in this matter and arranged the alternative food for the passenger. Suitable punitive action has been taken against the licensee with strict warning of zero tolerance of such incidences.”

The divisional railway manager of Bhopal also tweeted saying that the IRCTC had immediately organised alternative food for the passenger and the licensee penalised.

''IRCTC has taken prompt action in this matter and arranged the alternative food for the passenger. Suitable punitive action has been taken against the licensee with strict warning of zero tolerance of such incidences,'' they tweeted.

IRCTC has taken prompt action in this matter and arranged the alternative food to the passenger.

Suitable punitive action has been taken against the licensee with strict warning of zero tolerance of such incidences @subodhpahalajan@vikramshrivastv@pushpendra_148@ankurvyas1606 — DRM BHOPAL (@BhopalDivision) July 25, 2023

Notably, The Bhopal-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train runs from Rani Kamalapati station to Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station. Several other passengers traveling on the same train also complained about the quality of food on Twitter.