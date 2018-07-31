Man Rapes Minor Girl, Kills Mother For Trying To Protect Her In Odisha

The girl alleged that the accused forcibly entered their house and tried to sexually assault her: Police

A man allegedly raped a minor girl while killing her mother as she tried to save the daughter in a remote village in Bhadrak district, police said on Monday.

The incident happened on Sunday at Talasitha village when the minor girl and her mother were in their house, Inspector-in-Charge of Dhamnagar police station Bandana Patra said.

The girl in her complaint to the police has alleged that the man, a resident of the same village, killed her mother and raped her on Sunday night when the two were alone, Mr Patra said.

The accused had tied the minor girl to a pillar in the house before leaving, a police officer said.

The girl alleged that the accused forcibly entered their house and tried to sexually assault her, police said.

When her mother protested and tried to save her daughter, the accused hit her with a pestle (a heavy stone material used for grinding) and raped the girl, Mr Patra added.

The villagers learnt about the incident this morning and took both of them to a hospital where the woman was declared dead, he said.

Tension prevailed in the village as the news spread and police took steps to control the situation, a police officer said.

DIG of Northern range Amitendranath Sinha and Bhadrak Superintendent of police P B Gangadhar rushed to the village after learning about the incident.

The situation is under control and the accused is still at large, PB Gangadhar said.

An investigation has been initiated and efforts are on to arrest him, he said.