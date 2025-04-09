Man Rapes, Impregnates 16-Year-Old Daughter In Karnataka, Arrested

A 51-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping and impregnating his minor daughter, police said on Wednesday.

The matter came to light on Monday after the 16-year-old girl was taken to hospital by her mother after she complained of swelling in legs, they said.

After scanning and blood tests, the doctor confirmed to the victim's mother that her daughter was 31 weeks pregnant.

When the woman confronted her daughter, she revealed that her father was allegedly sexually abusing and raping her over the past one year when no one was at home.

He also threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed it to anyone in the family, a senior police officer said.

"Based on the victim's mother's complaint at Mulagund police station, we registered a case of rape and threat under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act and arrested the accused father on Tuesday," he said.

The girl has been given counselling and further decision will be taken after a thorough medical examination, police said.

The victim has an elder sister aged 20 who is working as a nurse at a hospital here and a younger brother who is studying in class 5, police said, adding further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)