Man Pretends To Be Transgender, Enters Woman's Home And Rapes Her In Mumbai

A 28-year-old man was arrested on sexual assault charges hours after he entered the house of the survivor by pretending to be a transgender in central Mumbai's Powai, the police said.

The accused, identified as Anil Sheshrao Shinde, entered the house of the survivor under the pretext of warding off evil eyes on August 18.

After he entered the house, he went to the bedroom and threatened the survivor with physical harm, the police said. The sexual assault happened thereafter, the police added.

A case of sexual assault was filed with the Powai police station.

The police began checking CCTV footage in the area. They tracked the accused, who wore a saree, leaving the area in an autorickshaw towards a slum in Thane's Kharegaon. He was arrested from there.

The police said the accused had also impersonated a beggar, in addition to pretending to be a transgender.

The police have issued a caution, asking people to stay alert. They have asked the public not to allow unknown individuals to enter their houses.