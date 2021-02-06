Man Arrested In Jharkhand For Posing As Assam Government Official

The accused was arrested in Jamshedpur, police said. (Representational image)

A 27-year-old man has been arrested at Jamshedpur in Jharkhand for allegedly impersonating an official of the Assam government and demanding money from people who have applied for various posts

in the northeastern state, a police officer said on Friday.

An FIR was lodged with the Crime Branch here stating that one person, posing an as official of the Assam health department, was making phone calls to job aspirants and demanding money.

During investigation, the accused has been identified as Kamesh Pal, a resident of Chaukhari village in Garhwa district of Jharkhand.

A team of Guwahati police crime branch officers visited Jamshedpur and the arrested the accused.