Man, Out On Bail, Attacks Cop With Sword At J&K Station To Snatch Weapon, Arrested

A sword-wielding man, who is out on bail in a criminal case, attacked a Railway Protection Force (RPF) constable at the Jammu railway station on Thursday in a bid to snatch his weapon, officials said.

Constable Mohan Lal got injured in the attack but managed to prevent the assailant from snatching his rifle, they said.

The incident occurred Wednesday evening when the attacker, identified as Kathua-resident Devendra Singh who currently resides in Jammu's Nanak Nagar, alighted from the Jhelum Express and launched the assault. "Singh also attempted to snatch the constable's service rifle before attempting to flee the scene," a police official said.

However, Railway police personnel rushed to the spot and swiftly arrested him.

Singh has a criminal history and among others faces a murder case in Kathua. He was out on bail for health reasons. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Authorities have registered a case against Singh at the railway police station.

The officials said it is being investigated what was the motive behind him trying to snatch the weapon.

