Man Kills Wife After She Says No To Prostitution, Arrested: Delhi Police

The man was arrested from Kolkata, West Bengal. (Representational)

Nearly three weeks after a man allegedly killed his wife in New Delhi after she refused to get into prostitution, the Delhi Police said today that they have arrested him from Kolkata, West Bengal.

Jalil Sheikh, 27, had married Fatema Sardar in 2014. She was his second wife and they lived in a rented house in West Sagarpur in Delhi. His first wife lives in Bengal.

Southwest Delhi Deputy Commissioner of Police Devender Arya said Jalil was forcing Ms Fatema into prostitution but she was resisting him. Angry over her refusal, Jalil allegedly killed her on August 5 and wrapped the body in a blanket and stuffed it in a plastic bag.

He dumped the body near a 'Barat Ghar' (a wedding venue) in Sagarpur and fled to West Bengal, Mr Arya said.

The police said they recovered the body a day later, on August 6.

On August 17, the police received a call from West Bengal and the caller told them the photo they had published in a notice matched with one of his relatives - Fatema Sardar, from South 24 Parganas district.

The caller also provided other details about Ms Fatema for verification such as she lived in West Sagarpur with husband Jalil. The body was handed over to Ms Fatema's father and uncle after a post-mortem examination.

On Wednesday, the police arrested Jalil from a railway station in Kolkata when he came there to sell his motorcycle, DCP Arya said.

He was previously arrested in a human trafficking case in West Bengal.

