Man Kills Wife, 4-Year-Old Daughter, Then Dies By Suicide: Delhi Police

A case of murder has been filed under the Indian Penal Code by the Delhi Police (Representational)

A 48-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and daughter with a sharp weapon and then hanged himself at his home in the Nihal Vihar area of outer Delhi, the police said.

The accused Ajay's body was first discovered by his son Kushal (22), an electrician, when he returned home after work on Friday morning and found the house locked. As he peeped in from a window, he saw his father hanging and informed the landlord, who then approached the police around 9:30 am, Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram said.

"We got a call from the house owner, who stays on the first floor of the building. The victim's family live on the ground floor," he said.

A team was immediately rushed to the spot. According to the preliminary investigation, Ajay, a confectioner by profession, first killed his wife Teena (38) and daughter Varsha (4) with a sharp weapon before hanging himself from the ceiling fan, he said.

"When we checked further, the woman and her daughter was found on the bed with blood on their bodies. Prima facie, it seemed that they were killed with a sharp object,” he added.

A case of murder has been filed under the Indian Penal Code and further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)