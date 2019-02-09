Man Kills Pregnant Wife, Sleeps Next To Body, Turns Himself In Next Day

The woman's family told police that the accused used to demand money. (Representational)

A man allegedly killed his pregnant wife and slept beside the corpse through the night before alerting police in the morning in Maharashtra's Osmanabad district, an official said on Saturday.

Vinod Dhansing Pawar had an argument with his wife Priyanka Rathod on Thursday night and strangled her, a police official said.

"He then slept beside the body and came to the police station on Friday morning to confess to his crime and surrender," the official informed.

He said Vinod Pawar was a borewell commission agent while Priyanka Rathod was a nurse at Tuljapur, adding that the couple had married nine months ago and the woman was five-month pregnant.

The woman's family told police that the accused used to demand money from her parents and this led to frequent quarrels, the official said.

A case of murder has been registered and further probe was underway, he added.