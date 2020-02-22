Man Kills Mother-In-Law Suspecting She Was Behind Wife Ending Pregnancy

Efforts are on to arrest the accomplices of the son-in-law, police said (Representational)

A man allegedly shot his mother-in-law dead on the suspicion that she was behind his wife's decision to terminate her pregnancy twice, police said on Saturday.

The woman was killed in Delhi's Mundka on February 14 while she was on her way home from a private hospital in Delhi's Paschim Vihar where she worked as a nurse, they said.

The son-in-law, Pankaj, and his two accomplices Ujjawal Dabas and Ajit allegedly opened fire at the woman while she was in an e-rickshaw. She suffered five bullet injuries and died on the spot, police said.

Ujjawal Dabas was arrested from Haryana's Ladpur village on Wednesday, while Ajit and Pankaj are missing, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) PS Kushwah said Dabas was arrested after they received a tip-off. One pistol and nine cartridges were recovered from his possession, he said.

The accused fled the spot in their car after killing the woman and later set the vehicle on fire at Haryana's Ladrawan village, police said.

Pankaj had a dispute with his mother-in-law. He suspected that she was behind his wife's decision to terminate her pregnancy twice. Pankaj's wife had left him and was living with her mother, police said.

Dabas revealed that in early February, his gang demanded Rs 15 lakh from the sarpanch of Ladpur village. When the sarpanch refused to pay, Dabas and Ajit opened fire at him, they said.

Efforts are being made to arrest Ajit and Pankaj, police added.