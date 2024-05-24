Man Kills Mother, Hangs Her From Tree For Not Serving Him Dinner: Cops

The accused hung his mother's body from a neem tree, police said (Representational)

A 30-year-old man bludgeoned his mother to death and hanged her from a tree after she did not serve him dinner in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam district, police said on Friday.

The incident occurred on Thursday night at Saravan village, about 30 km from the district headquarters, an official said.

The complainant, Maliya Bheel, the victim's husband, alleged that his son Asharam killed his mother, Jivabai (65), late in the night, inspector Neelam Choghad of Saravan police station told reporters.

Investigations revealed that the accused had an altercation with his mother over serving him dinner, he said.

The accused quarrelled with his mother, and the father intervened, after which he left. He later returned and beat the victim up with sticks and bludgeoned her with bricks while his father was asleep, the official said.

The accused then hung his mother's body from a neem tree in the courtyard to make the death appear like a suicide, he said.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem, and a manhunt has been launched for the accused, the official said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)