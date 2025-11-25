Dalit Bride's Procession Blocked By Villagers, Resumes Under Cops' Vigil

A Dalit bride's traditional wedding procession, called a Bindoli, was taken out under police protection in Madhya Pradesh's Lakhma Khedi village on Monday night after members of the Rajput community allegedly blocked the route and hurled casteist slurs at the family.

The incident occurred around 9.30 pm when the Bindoli of Ritu, daughter of vegetable seller Suresh Kataria, was moving through the village ahead of her wedding scheduled for November 26.

As the procession approached the house of a man identified as Bapu Singh, he allegedly stepped out and objected to the wedding party passing from there.

Within minutes, more men identified as Kushal Singh, Kuldeep Singh and Govind Singh Bhanej, apart from other villagers reportedly gathered and began abusing the Dalit family, using casteist slurs and attempting to stop the ceremony entirely.

Upon receiving information, Barawad Police Station in-charge Swaraj Dabi reached the spot with his team. With tensions high, police formed a security cordon and ensured the bride's procession continued through the designated route despite protests.

The Bindoli, a customary pre-wedding ritual where the bride or groom is taken around the village on horseback or in a carriage with music and relatives, was completed under police protection.

In his complaint, Kataria stated, "I sell vegetables to support my family. My elder daughter is getting married on November 26. We were taking out the procession when we reached Bapu Singh's house. Bapu Singh and Badri Singh came out and questioned why we were taking the Bindoli from there. Soon others gathered and used casteist slurs against us." He alleged that they not only blocked the way, but also tried to humiliate the family in front of the entire village.

Police have booked the accused Bapu Singh, Badri Singh, Kushal Singh, Kuldeep Singh, Govind Singh Bhanej, and others under Section 176 of the BNS Act and sections of the SC/ST Act.

Amit Kumar, Superintendent of Police, Ratlam, said, "As soon as the matter came to our notice, police were deployed, peace was maintained, and an FIR was registered. A case has been filed against 4-5 individuals under relevant sections."

The police are conducting further investigations as the village continues to remain tense following the incident.