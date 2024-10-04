Diesel Loot After Train Wagon Derailed In Madhya Pradesh? A Fact-Check

People seen collecting the water-mixed diesel

Three wagons of a goods train carrying petroleum products derailed near a railway yard on the Delhi-Mumbai route in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on Thursday night. From early today, scores of people, plastic cans in hand, were seen collecting the water-mixed diesel and taking it home.

Multiple reports claim that the people were seen "looting diesel" after the wagon derailment. NDTV has learnt that's not the case.

One of the wagons is leaking petroleum product and we are taking all precautions to avoid any untoward incident, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Ratlam Rajnish Kumar told NDTV.

"Diesel kuch drain main aaya hua hai. Ab ye drain main hoke kahin jaayega. Usse behtar toh ye hai ki agar ye log nikal lete hain. Thoda sa diesel jo drain main hai, paani mix diesel hai (The diesel leaked into the drain. It is better that these people take it. It is water-mixed diesel)," Mr Kumar further told NDTV when asked if the Railways has allowed people to run away with the diesel.

Images from the scene showed a number of people, including women, squatting by the drain, using plastic mugs to scoop up the water-mixed diesel and fill up their buckets. The policemen and railway officials are standing near by.

Some people are seen carrying a bucket in both hands, some hauling it up on shoulders with cops directing them to do it quickly.

Soon after the derailment, senior railway officials rushed to the spot with relief and rescue teams while announcements were made on the public address system, asking people to stay away from the derailed wagons and not light any cigarette or bidis.

The top officer added that the investigation team is working to determine the cause of the derailment.

Average train derailment have reduced to 0.24 per day in 2023-24 as compared an average of 1.2 per day from 2004 to 2014, according to the Central Railway.

From 2004 to 2014, every year, approximately 445 derailments occurred, the statement from the Central Railway said.