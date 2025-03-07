Video: Man in 'Coma' Walks Out Of Hospital With Tubes Attached, Alleges Fraud

A hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam witnessed unprecedented scenes when a patient walked out onto the road with a catheter and breathing tube still attached to him and accused the authorities of the institution of carrying out a fraud.

The man, Bunty Nimama, alleged that his hands and legs were tied to a bed at the GD Hospital and his family was told he was in a coma so that they would continue to purchase expensive medicines and pay for his treatment. Authorities at the hospital, however, released CCTV footage and claimed that Mr Ninama had created a ruckus inside the ICU and verbally abused doctors.

An inquiry has been ordered against the hospital.

In a video that has now gone viral, Mr Ninama can be seen walking out of the hospital with the medical equipment attached. He then starts a protest on the road.

As the commotion grew, personnel from the Industrial Police Station arrived to control the situation and district authorities took note of the matter.

Mr Ninama's family claimed he was admitted to another medical institution after a quarrel with a neighbour and was then shifted to the privately run GD Hospital.

After the video went viral, Collector Rajesh Batham ordered an inquiry and a three-member investigation team visited the hospital. An official, Ashish Chaurasia, said the matter would be investigated impartially and the statements of everyone involved would be recorded before a final report is submitted.

The hospital administration, however, released CCTV footage and said that Mr Ninama had caused a commotion inside the ICU and abused doctors who were treating him. The hospital authorities, who have lodged a complaint against Mr Ninama at the Industrial Area Police Station, also said that he has a criminal history.