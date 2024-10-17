Man Kills Minor Suspecting Him Of Relationship With Wife In Gurugram, Arrested: Cops

Further investigation is underway, police said. (Representational)

A man was arrested for allegedly strangling a 15-year-old boy to death after drugging him, on suspicion that he was having an affair with his wife, officials said on Wednesday.

The man allegedly carried out the killing last month with the help of a friend who was also arrested, they said.

Gurugram Police found the boy lying dead injury marks on his neck near the dam of Khalilpur Ghilawas on September 26 and were treating it as a case of blind murder.

The Farrukhnagar crime unit led by Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar arrested Amit Kumar (28) and his friend Tarun alias Joni (29) from Chilhar village in Rewari district, police said.

"During interrogation, main accused Amit revealed that he had suspected that the minor was having an illicit relationship with his wife, due to which he took him near Khalilpur Ghilawas dam," said Manoj Kumar, ACP Crime-II.

Taking the help of his friend Tarun alias Jony, Amit allegedly drugged him and then strangled him to death with a rope, the ACP said.

According to police, the boy's father lodged a complaint on September 26 that his son had been missing since he left for a walk the previous evening.

After his body was found near the dam, police lodged an FIR and began a murder probe against unknown people.

Later, the two accused, both residents of Khalilpur village, were arrested and and are now being interrogated, police said.

