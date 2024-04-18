Man Killed Over Threatening People By Recording Videos, Making Reels: Cops

Ashok was previously allegedly involved in 20 cases of petty crimes in the area. (Representational)

The investigation into the murder of a 27-year-old man in east Delhi's Trilokpuri area has revealed that he allegedly used to threaten people and record the video of the act, police said on Thursday.

Ashok alias Thanda Pani was found with multiple injuries near his residence on Wednesday night. He was taken to the Lal Bahadur Shastri Hospital where the doctors declared him dead.

According to a senior police officer, Ashok allegedly used to make reels, where he would threaten people and record the act to influence his friends and exercise dominance in the locality.

Ashok was previously allegedly involved in 20 cases of petty crimes in the area.

"It is suspected that the attackers were among one of them whom he had threatened and punished (forced to kneel down) in front of people. He had also recorded a video of the act and put it on a social media platform," the officer said.

The officer said the person, whose video was made, caught Ashok alone in the area on Wednesday night and allegedly attacked him with sticks and rods. The attacker was accompanied by a group of men, police said.

They also attacked two passersby, suspecting that they were Ashok's associates, police said.

Another officer said that three of the attackers have been identified and teams were formed to nab them.

