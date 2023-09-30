Man Killed In Bhopal, Congress Leader Claims He Was Trying To Protect Sister

The accused was arrested on the same day on the basis of CCTV footage, police said.(Representational)

A man has been arrested in Bhopal for allegedly killing a 44-year-old man who was out watching Ganesh immersion processions with his sister and niece, with a Congress leader claiming that the victim was resisting harassment of the two women by the accused.

The incident took place near Bhopal Talkies overbridge in Old City around 2 AM on Friday, said Mangalwara police station in-charge Sandeep Pawar.

Vinod Thakur (26), the accused, was arrested on the same day on the basis of CCTV footage, he said.

Victim Amit Sirolia, his sister and niece were out watching Ganesh immersion processions, Mr Pawar said.

A fight broke out among three young men, and Vinod Thakur, who was one of them, broke away and sat near Sirolia's sister and niece, he said.

When Sirolia asked him not to sit close to the two women, there was a spat, and Thakur allegedly picked up a stone and hit the victim on his head, the police official said.

He allegedly also beat up the two women before fleeing, Mr Pawar said.

Sirolia was declared dead upon arrival at the government-run Hamidia Hospital.

Congress leader and former Union minister Suresh Pachouri, party spokesperson Ragini Nayak and MLA Arif Masood visited Sirolia's house on Saturday evening.

Nayak later claimed that Sirolia was killed when he resisted harassment of his sister and niece, and he was performing his duty as 'mama' (maternal uncle in Hindi) and brother.

Such incidents were happening in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh every day, and had chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had done his duty as `mama', Sirolia would have been alive, she said.

Mr Chouhan is fondly called as Mama-ji.

Mr Nayak also alleged that the police did not help the victims promptly.

Further probe is underway, said officer Mr Pawar.

