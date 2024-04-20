Man Killed, 2 Injured For Objecting To Drinking Outside Their Shop In Haryana: Cops

"When a crowd gathered, the accused fled the spot," police said (Representational)

A 40-year-old man was killed while his brother and a friend were injured here after they were attacked for objecting to three men drinking outside their shop, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred on Friday late night when three men reached one of the victims, Neeraj's shop in Jawahar Colony, in an inebriated state, police said.

"It was around 11.30 pm when Gaurav along with his two friends reached the shop in a car in a drunken state. They bought some eateries from my shop and began drinking in front of my shop. When I refused to let them drink there, they started abusing me. Gaurav, who carried sticks and iron rods, called some other friend," Neeraj said in his complaint.

"They attacked me, my brother Satyaprakash, and a friend. My brother sustained serious head injuries. When we took him to a hospital, the doctors declared him dead on arrival," he said.

"When a crowd gathered, the accused fled the spot," he added.

Based on Neeraj's complaint, an FIR was registered against Gaurav and his friends, Kalu, Kamal and Cheeku under the Indian Penal Code sections of murder, criminal intimidation and rioting, NIT Faridabad Deputy Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh said.

"Gaurav has been arrested and raids are being conducted to nab the rest," the DCP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)