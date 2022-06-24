Man Injured In Jharkhand Violence Airlifted To Delhi Hospital

The government has decided to bear the cost of his treatment. (Representational)

A 24-year-old man, who was critically injured in the violence in Ranchi, was airlifted to a private hospital in New Delhi on Friday for better treatment, an official statement said.

Nadeem Ansari was earlier being treated at the Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi.

His condition was not improving, so he was referred to the private hospital in New Delhi for better treatment, an official said.

The government has decided to bear the cost of his treatment as Nadeem Ansari's family is very poor, he said.

Two persons were killed and at least two dozen people injured as violent protests rocked Ranchi on June 10 over the inflammatory remarks of suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad.

