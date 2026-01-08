Ranchi University Result 2025 Out: Download Undergraduate, Postgraduate Marksheet Here

Ranchi University Result 2025 OUT: Ranchi University has released the results for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) courses. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official website, ranchiuniversity.ac.in, using their roll number and registration number.

How to Download Ranchi University Result 2025 for UG and PG Courses:

Visit the official website: ranchiuniversity.ac.in

On the homepage, go to the "Results" or "Examination" section.

Select the relevant result link for your UG or PG course.

Enter your roll number and registration number, then submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download, save, and take a printout of your marksheet PDF for future reference.

Direct Link To Download Ranchi University Marksheet PDF

Ranchi University Result 2025: Key Details You Need

Roll Number (as on admit card)

Registration or Application Number

Date of Birth (if required)

Ranchi University Result 2025 - FAQs

When was the Ranchi University Result 2025 announced?

The UG and PG course results have been declared. Candidates can check their results on the official website ranchiuniversity.ac.in or via the direct link above.

How can I access the result without my roll number?

The roll number is essential to access the results. If you do not have it, contact the university for assistance.

What to do if the result is not showing?

Clear your browser cache, double-check your roll number, or try again later. If the issue persists, contact the university's examination department.



How can I download the marksheet PDF?

After viewing your result on ranchiuniversity.ac.in, click the "Download" option to save your marksheet as a PDF.

Can I check the result on my mobile?

Yes, Ranchi University results can be accessed on mobile via the official website.