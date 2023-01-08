Man Held For Kidnapping Minor Says Boy Was Gift For Childless Uncle: Cops

Police have rescued the child and arrested the man and his uncle. (Representational)

A 21-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a minor boy whom he wanted to gift to his childless uncle, police said yesterday.

The minor had gone missing while he was playing outside his house in Gautampuri, Part-I on Sunday. His father approached police after looking for the boy for two days, a senior police officer said.

During the investigation, it was found that the complaint's neighbour named Neeraj had also left the area on the same night and did not return until next morning, the officer said, adding that it was later known that he had left the capital.

Police tracked down the suspect, who revealed that he had kidnapped the child and shifted him to his maternal uncle Sunit Babu's residence in Aligarh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Esha Pandey said.

He further said that his uncle's wife had given birth to four sons, but none of them survived and that is why he took the minor boy to him, they said.

Police have rescued the child and arrested the man and his uncle.

