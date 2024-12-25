Advertisement
Man Hacked To Death For Opposing Drug Abuse In Kerala

The incident occurred at a village under the jurisdiction of Varkala police station at 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

Read Time: 1 min
Man Hacked To Death For Opposing Drug Abuse In Kerala
A search is ongoing for the suspects involved in the crime. (Representational)
Thiruvananthapuram:

A 60-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death by a gang of men for opposing drug abuse in the district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred at a village under the jurisdiction of Varkala police station at 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

The victim, identified as Shajahan, was allegedly attacked by the gang for reporting their drug use to the authorities, police said.

Shajahan sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.

No arrests have been made so far, police said, adding that a search is ongoing for the suspects involved in the crime.

The body of Shajahan has been handed over to his relatives following a post-mortem examination, they added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Man Hacked To Death, Kerala Murder, Man Murdered For Opposing Drugs
NDTV News
