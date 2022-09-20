Haryana Man Sentenced To 20 Years For Raping Minor: Police

The accused raped the teenager after sedating her.

A man was sentenced to 20 years of imprisonment by a fast track court in Haryana's Ambala for raping a 14-year-old girl.

According to the prosecution, Mahila Police Station Ambala City had registered a case on December 8, 2020, under various provisions of the Protection of Children Against Sexual Offences Bill (POCSO) Act and the Indian Penal Code (IPC), against the accused Shunty (24).

In April 2020, Shunty came to her house when her parents were not there and gave her chocolate to eat, after which she fell asleep. The accused raped her afterwards.

A few months later, suddenly there was severe pain in her stomach. Her mother took her to Ambala City Civil Hospital for a medical examination where the doctor said she was pregnant.

Later, she had an abortion.

The judge observed in her order that the adverse effect on the mental state of the victim cannot be compensated and this trauma will remain on her mind throughout her life.

