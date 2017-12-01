Man Facing Trial For Rape Arrested For Sexually Assaulting 3-Year-Old

A 22-year-old man already facing trial in a rape case was arrested on Thursday for the alleged sexual assault of a three-year-old in Odisha's Kendrapara district.Rajesh Mallick, the accused, allegedly confessed to assaulting the minor saying that he was under the influence of alcohol when he committed the crime, senior cop Sandhyarani Beuri of the Rajkanika police station told Press Trust of India.Mallick allegedly lured the three-year-old girl with sweets before taking her to a deserted paddy field where he raped her, Ms Beuri said. The crime took place on November 13.When the girl developed abdominal pain, her parents suspected physical abuse and went to the police. The absconding Mallick was caught by the police on Thursday.Rajesh Mallick is already facing trial for a case that dates back to February 2017, for allegedly raping a six-year-old girl, Ms Beura said. He was out on bail when he allegedly got drunk and raped the three-year-old last month.