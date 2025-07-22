Odisha Girl Returning From Birthday Party Kidnapped, Raped By 2 Men

An 18-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped by two men when she was returning home from a birthday party and raped in a farmland in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur, the police said on Tuesday.

She was returning home with a friend and her mother when the incident took place Monday evening.

While her friend managed to escape, she was taken to a farmland and allegedly raped.

The survivor returned home profusely bleeding and was rushed to the hospital.

An accused has been arrested, and the searches are underway to catch the other one, senior police officer Bhawani Shankar Udgata told NDTV.

He also said that both the accused are from a nearby village.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at the hospital, and her condition is currently stable, Mr Udgata said.

The police were also questioning the survivor's friend and her mother.

The incident comes against the backdrop of a massive outrage over the death of a college student, who was allegedly sexually harassed by a teacher in Balasore.

The 20-year-old student at the Fakir Mohan (Autonomous) College had set herself on fire on July 12 as her complaint of sexual harassment was "not validated" by an internal enquiry committee of the institute. She died two days later.

Another girl was allegedly gang-raped by her hockey coach and two of his associates in the Jajpur district earlier this month.

The survivor, who has been training at the hockey stadium for the past two years, said she was raped by her coach, Sarthak, and his associates, Sandip and Sagar, on July 3.

She said she was kidnapped from a road and taken to a lodge.

On Monday, the president of the Congress's students' wing, National Students' Union of India in Odisha, was arrested for allegedly raping a 19-year-old engineering student in Bhubaneswar.

The survivor has alleged that Udit Pradhan drugged her and sexually assaulted her in a hotel room in March.

Following Pradhan's arrest, the NSUI suspended him, saying it maintains a "zero-tolerance policy towards gender-based injustice".

(With inputs from Dev Kumar Ghosh)