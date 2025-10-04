Man Drowns 4-Month-Old Son In Drum, Then Dies By Suicide: Cops

A four-month-old boy whose body was found in a half-filled blue drum had been drowned by his father, who also killed himself, the Maharashtra police said Saturday.

The incident was reported from Talwada Village in Georai Taluka of Beed district.

Amol Sonavane, the father, killed his baby boy by throwing him into a drum half-filled with water, said the police.

Disturbing pictures showed the boy, dressed in a pink T-shirt and wearing his diaper, lying face down in water with a plastic pink mug floating next to him.

The man, said the police, had tried to kill himself in the past as well.

A few days ago, Amol and his wife tried to die by suicide after a domestic dispute, the cops added. They were rescued just in time.

The couple was released from a local hospital on Thursday.

The bodies of Amol and his son have been sent to the Talwara Primary Health Center for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway.