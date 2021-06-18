Man Dies Of Toxic Gases While Cleaning Pipeline At Hyderabad Airport

The body has been sent for postmortem (File)

A man died after allegedly inhaling toxic gases from the drainage pipeline at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, on Thursday. Two others were also rushed to the emergency care at the airport for immediate medical assistance.

According to Prakash Reddy, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Shamshabad, to check drainage leakage at arrivals in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, three men had climbed the ceiling using a ladder and poured acid into drainage pipes to clear the blockage.

"Today (Thursday) evening to check drainage leakage at arrivals in Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, three members had taken help of a ladder to climb to ceiling and later they poured acid into drainage pipes to clear the blockage. Due to fumes, one Narsimha Reddy fell unconscious." said the DCP.

He further said that all three were rushed to the medical facility at the hospital. "Narsimha Reddy died. Two others who were assisting Narsimha Reddy are safe," the officer said.

He further informed that the body has been sent for postmortem.

