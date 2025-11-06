Advertisement
Man Dies By Suicide Over Viral Video Of Public Urination In Maharashtra

The two friends had urinated below a board that read "Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar", at a railway station.

Read Time: 2 mins

The two friends apologised for their actions. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man died by suicide after a video of him and his friend urinating in public went viral, in Maharashtra' Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

According to the police, the man jumped into a well in Thokmal Tanda in Jalna over repeated alleged harassments and receiving  threat messages and calls over their act.

The two friends had urinated below a board that read "Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar", at a railway station.

As the video of their act garnered a lot of attention, the men issued a public apology. One of them, however, allegedly continued to be harassed and threatened over calls and messages, the police said. 

The video was shared by multiple Instagram accounts, including that of a local Shiv Sena district chief. 

"Fed up with the harassment, the man told his friends he is unable to tackle the situation and  took his life," police officers said.

A First Information Report (FIR) has been registered against those who circulated the video and incited the harassment, the police said.

Helplines
Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health9999666555 or help@vandrevalafoundation.com
TISS iCall022-25521111 (Monday-Saturday: 8 am to 10 pm)
(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

