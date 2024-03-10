Man Dies By Suicide As Wife Leaves Home After Fight In Nagpur: Police

An accidental death case has been registered, police said (Representational)

A 35-year-old man allegedly committed suicide after his wife walked out of their home in Geeta Nagar in Nagpur following an argument, a police official said on Sunday.

The man hanged himself using a saree on Saturday, the Hudkeshwar police station official said.

"He had called his wife to return home. When she refused, he ended his life. An accidental death case has been registered," the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)