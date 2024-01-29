Man Collapses On Stage While Reciting Poetry, Dies

A man collapsed while reciting poetry at Pantnagar Poetry Festival in Uttarakhand and died on the spot. He was 68.

The incident, which took place in Pantnagar area of Udhamsinghnagar district, is from Sunday.

"There is a time limit. We have to salute the soldiers. And within the time limit we have to praise the Sanatan. The stage is a punishment, I will not miss the opportunity. The goal is one, we are all one.. I will not break this relationship," these were the poet's last lines, before he stuttered, and then slumped to the floor at the Poetry Festival organised in honor of soldiers.

The video of the incident is now in wide circulation.

He was taken to the hospital in Pantnagar by the organizers from where he was referred to the district hospital. The doctor of the district hospital declared him dead on arrival.

The poet was cremated by the family in Mathura.

Rudrapur Superintendent of Police City Manoj Katyal said that the matter has come to their notice and investigation is being done.