Man Claiming To Be Witness Of Unnao Rape Survivor's Accident Hit By Truck

A man, claiming to be a witness of the Raebareli accident involving the Unnao rape survivor, has alleged that an attempt was made on his life after his car was hit by a truck, the police said.

"On Friday, at around 3 pm he was going towards Unnao with two people in a car. Their vehicle had overtaken a truck during which their car was touched by the truck. He filed a complaint- stating that he is the prime witness of the Raebareli accident case and there has been an attempt to murder him (mere upar jaanlewa hamla karaya gaya hai)," said MP Verma, Unnao's senior police official said.

"The FIR has been registered against the truck driver under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The truck is in police custody and the police is searching for the driver. Also, the medical of the victim is being done and we are finding out whether he was a witness of Raebareli incident or not," Mr Verma added.

The Unnao rape survivor and her lawyer had sustained grievous injuries after an accident on July 28.

A truck had rammed into the vehicle in which the Unnao rape survivor, her counsel and two aunts were travelling in. While she and her lawyer were injured, her aunts were killed on the spot.

BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar is accused of raping the girl at his residence in Unnao on June 4, 2017, where she had gone seeking a job.

