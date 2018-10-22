Man Charged For Sharing Morphed Picture Of RSS Chief On WhatsApp: Cops

RSS' local spokesman Sagar Chouksey claimed that the accused is a worker of NSUI, the student wing of the Congress.

All India | | Updated: October 22, 2018 23:12 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Charged For Sharing Morphed Picture Of RSS Chief On WhatsApp: Cops

The accused who posted RSS Chief's picture has been identified as Lucky Verma. (File)

Indore: 

A man has been charged for allegedly posting a morphed picture of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on a WhatsApp group on October 19, police said on Monday.

Raoji Bazaar police station in charge Santosh Singh Yadav said that the accused has been identified as Lucky Verma and he was the administrator of the WhatsApp group.

He said that a case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 505 (2) (to disseminate information that creates hatred among various sections) and section 67 (dissemination of obscene material) of Information Technology Act was registered on Sunday.

Lucky Verma is absconding, Mr Yadav added. Sangh volunteer Shailendra Sharma had filed a complaint at Raoji Bazaar Police Station.

Meanwhile, the RSS' local spokesman Sagar Chouksey claimed that the accused is a worker of NSUI, the student wing of the Congress.
 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

WhatsAppRSS ChiefMohan Bhagwat

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
HOP LiveNews in BanglaHyundai SantroTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................