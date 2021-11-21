Man Charged For Abetting Wife's Death By Suicide In Uttar Pradesh

A case was registered at New Mandi police station on Saturday against accused Gulzar. (Representational)

A man has been charged for allegedly abetting his wife's suicide in a village, police said on Sunday.

A case was registered at New Mandi police station on Saturday against accused Gulzar, a resident of Ghari village in the district, for abetting the suicide of his wife Mohsina last month.

Mohsina died by suicide at her home on October 26. According to a complaint lodged by her brother Tehsin Ahmad, it is alleged that she took the extreme step due to constant harassment by her husband.

She got married to Gulzar in March 2012, the complaint stated.

A probe is underway.