Man Blindfolded, Hands Tied, Shot Dead From Point-Blank Range In Manipur

File photo

A man was shot dead in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Sunday. The incident happened at Tekcham in Lamlain police station area on Saturday, they said.

The man, identified as RK Prithibi Singh, was blindfolded, his hands were tied behind his back and shot from a point-blank range, they added.

A proscribed outfit, KCP (Progressive), claimed responsibility for the execution-style murder, stating that Singh was spying for security forces.

It claimed that Singh was a former militant who teamed up with other surrendered militants to spy for the forces.

Meanwhile, a militant of the proscribed KCP (Taibanganba) was arrested from Tejpur Makha Leikai in Kakching district, police said.

Ningthoujam Ashakumar Meetei (33) was involved in extortion activities, they said.

