Man Behind ISIS-Inspired Module Arrested By NIA In Delhi

The man is the 13th accused to have been arrested in the case. (PTI)

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday arrested a man from Delhi in connection with its probe against an ISIS-inspired group, which was allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

Mohammad Gufran, a resident of Amroha in western Uttar Pradesh (UP), formed a pro-ISIS module named Harkat Ul Harb-e-Islam, a spokesperson of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said. He is the 13th accused to have been arrested in the case.

The man was one of the key conspirators in planning to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi NCR and UP, the official said. He was inspired by the ideology of the ISIS terror group which is a proscribed organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), he said.

Investigation revealed that he was instrumental in procurement of arms and ammunition and also explosives to carry out terrorist attacks in Delhi NCR and UP, the official said. The man will be produced before the Patiala House court on Sunday, according to the NIA official.

The NIA has said that a man named Mufti Mohammed Suhail from Delhi was the ''Amir'' (local chief) of the pro-ISIS module which mobilised funds and procured weapons, ammunition and explosive materials to prepare improvised explosive devices with his other associates, the NIA official added.

The agency has so far seized a locally-made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers besides recovering 25 kg of explosive material -- Potassium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate and Sulphur.

The ISIS-inspired group had allegedly purchased remote-controlled cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled improvised explosive devices.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.