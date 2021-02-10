Man Arrested With Mephedrone Drug In Maharashtra

Ansari had been arrested by Byculla and Bhiwandi police stations two years ago. (Representational)

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a man for alleged possession of 412 gm of mephedrone (MD) during a raid in Kalyan taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district, an official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the NCB's zonal unit intercepted a car on Shil-Kalyan Road and apprehended Wasi Ahmed Ansari alias ChMan Arrested With 412 Gm Mephedrone Drug In Maharashtrahotu, on Tuesday evening, the official said.

During a search, NCB officials found 55 gm of MD on the spot and subsequently seized 357 gm of the banned drug from Ansari's home in Daighar of Kalyan, he said.

Ansari had been arrested by Byculla and Bhiwandi police stations two years ago on the charges of attempt to murder and assault, he said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)