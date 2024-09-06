Man Arrested For Tying Dog To His Bike, Dragging It For Kilometres In Goa

Police took action after video showing the alleged cruel act went viral (Representational)

Police have arrested a man for killing a dog by tying the animal to his two-wheeler and dragging it for kilometres in Goa, an official said on Friday.

Ashok Panhalkar, currently residing at Khorlim, Mapusa, and originally from Belgaum in Karnataka, has been booked under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, a senior official said.

Police took action against Panhalkar after a video showing his alleged cruel act went viral on social media, the official said.

On the afternoon of September 4, Panhalkar allegedly tied the dog to his motorcycle and dragged it for a long distance, causing the death of the canine. He then dumped the carcass on the roadside, the official added.

