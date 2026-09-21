Man Arrested For Showing Obscene Videos To 10-Year-Old Girl In Karnataka

A 38-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly showing obscene content on his mobile phone to a 10-year-old girl in Old Hubballi, Karnataka, officials said.

The incident came to light after the girl informed her parents about the man's behaviour. The parents subsequently approached the police and lodged a complaint at the Old Hubballi Police Station.

According to police, the accused, identified as Mazhid Nadaf, a daily-wage labourer from Old Hubballi, had allegedly befriended the girl over the past few weeks.

The girl would pass by his house while walking to school, during which he reportedly spoke to her regularly, gave her small amounts of money and asked her to purchase items for him.

Police allege that Nadaf, who is married, later attempted to behave inappropriately with the child and showed her obscene videos on his mobile phone with wrongful intentions.

Following the complaint, police took the accused into custody and launched an investigation.

Officials are also examining his background and gathering further information as part of the probe.