Man Arrested For Sexually Abusing 7-Year-Old Girl In Car In Goa: Cops

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly sexually abusing a 7-year-old girl in his car, a Goa police official said.

The Bicholim police station official identified the accused as Satyawan Harishchandra Gaonkar (47).

"As per the complaint of the victim's father, Gaonkar took the girl in his car on the pretext of buying food for her on Saturday night. While returning, he stopped the car and sexually abused her. Gaonkar was held in the early hours of the day from his house in Velguem," the official said.

"The child was medically examined at Goa Medical College and Hospital in Bambolim. Gaonkar was arrested under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Goa Children's Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. Further probe is on," he said.

