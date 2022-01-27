Man Arrested For Raping 5-Year-Old Girl In Odisha's Puri, Say Cops: Report

Police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl at her house in Odisha's Puri

Police on Thursday arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly raping a minor girl on the rooftop of her house in Odisha's Puri, a senior official said.

Four police teams were on the lookout for the accused, who had been on the run following the incident on Sunday, Superintendent of Police KV Singh told reporters.

He was finally arrested from a house elsewhere in the district, he said.

The health condition of the 5-year-old girl, who was admitted to a hospital in Cuttack, is stable, Mr Singh said.

"The accused was recently released from jail. He was also known to the girl's family," the senior police official said.

Mr Singh said the charge-sheet will be filed within 20 days and a court verdict is expected within two months, as the case falls under the 'Red Flag' category.

The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the law, including the POCSO Act.

Puri has witnessed three alleged rape cases involving minor girls in a span of three days, the police officer said, adding, all the accused have been arrested.



