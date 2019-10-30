Man Arrested For Online Comment Against Mamata Banerjee: Police

A complaint was filed against him at the Singur police station in West Bengal. (Representational)

A 28-year-old man was arrested in Singur for allegedly posting a derogatory remark against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on a social media website, the police said today.

Chandan Bhattacharya was arrested on Tuesday night on the basis of a complaint lodged by Trinamool Youth Congress district president Shantanu Banerjee.

"We arrested Chandan Bhattacharya after a complaint was filed against him with Singur police station. A probe has been initiated in the case," Superintendent of Police Tathagata Basu said.

According to the complainant, Chandan Bhattacharya, a resident of Singur in Hooghly district, had posted the "derogatory comment" on Facebook on the day of Kali puja.

"Chandan Bhattacharya had posted the comment on October 28. Party workers could not trace his residence that day. However, the next day, they found out that he lives in Singur. Following this, I lodged a police complaint against him," he said.

Earlier this month, Sanmoy Bandopadhyay was arrested from North 24 Parganas district for alleged violation of the Cyber Crime Act. Leader of the Congress party in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had accused the police of arresting Mr Bandopadhyay for circulating posts critical of the TMC government.

In May, BJP Yuva Morcha leader Priyanka Sharma was arrested in Howrah district for sharing a morphed image of Mamata Banerjee on social media. The Supreme Court had granted her bail, asking her to apologise to the CM for the post.

